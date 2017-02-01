Glitzy preparations for the annual Delhi Police conference that wasn’t

German potato salad, fish in Thai yellow curry and mutton nihari. These were among the dishes supposed to be served at the annual Delhi Police press conference, scheduled for January 10 this year.

However, despite a tender being floated for the venue and the preparations, the event was eventually cancelled, amid confusion over a panel meeting set to appoint the director of CBI. This is the first time in recent history that the annual press conference has been cancelled.

Sources told The Indian Express that former police chief Alok Kumar Verma had initially fixed January 10 as the date for the press conference.

Once Verma was appointed the new CBI chief on January 20, he got busy with meetings and transfer of charge to new police chief Amulya Patnaik. Amid the shift in charge and high-level meetings, the annual press conference got cancelled.

Sources said the general administration of Delhi Police had been preparing for the press conference for months in advance, and had decided to organise the event at the NDMC convention centre.

“After several meetings, an additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi district) was assigned the task of booking the venue and floating a tender for caterers to serve around 840 people,” police sources said.

“The tender was floated on December 29 last year and several caterers were invited for bidding. Many caterers were interested. But they were disappointed on learning that the event had been cancelled,” police sources said, adding that they were not informed about the reason behind the cancellation.