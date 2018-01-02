GK M Block pub shooting was planned, victim and shooter’s friend had scuffle a month ago: Cops

The incident took place at a club in GK-I. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The incident took place at a club in GK-I. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A day after a 27-year-old man was shot at inside a club in M block market in Greater Kailash-I, police said the shooting appeared to have been “planned”, since the victim, Vinay Bhati, had been involved in a scuffle with an associate of the accused around a month ago.

The incident had taken place after 3 am on the intervening night of December 30-31 at Rich Bratz 17 Lounge and Bar. Bhati had sustained injuries to his collarbone and was hospitalised.

According to police, Bhati had been involved in a scuffle in Saket around a month ago, with one Nikhil Gupta alias Bhola, an associate of Umesh, who has been arrested for allegedly firing at Bhati inside the club. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest Gupta and his associates.

Bhati, in his statement, told police that he and Gupta, a resident of Khanpur, had argued over parking around a month ago. “Gupta and five of his associates allegedly tried to beat him up, but he managed to escape from the spot that night. On the intervening night of December 30-31, Bhati was celebrating New Year’s Eve at the club with three of his friends. Around 2.45 am, he found that Gupta and four of his associates had also come to the same club,” a senior police officer said, quoting Bhati’s statement.

Bhati alleged that Gupta and his associates started pushing him, and one of them allegedly kicked him while he was on the dance floor. “When he objected, they started abusing him and one of them allegedly whipped out his pistol. He told Bhati, ‘Uss din toh tu bach gaya tha, lekin tujhe aaj khatam kar denge’, and fired at him. Bhati fell on the floor and the accused fired again, but the weapon jammed,” police said.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said that on scanning the club’s CCTV footage, prima facie it appears that the incident took place without any provocation. “We have recorded the victim’s statement, wherein he disclosed some names. We are verifying the facts and further investigation is underway,” he said.

After Bhati sustained a gunshot wound, others in the club caught hold of Umesh and beat him up, before handing him over to police. Umesh had also been arrested in 2015, in connection with a robbery case, from Govindpuri.

“Umesh told police, during questioning, that he got the weapon from Gupta, who was also with him at the club. He was produced before a Delhi court on Monday, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody,” police said.

Baaniya, who inspected the club on Sunday afternoon, said on Monday that they have questioned the club’s owner and filed a case under Section 28/112 of the Delhi Police Act for alleged violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, since a hookah bar was operating inside the premises.

Action against 2 restaurants

Delhi Police has booked the owners of two restaurants in Punjabi Bagh for allegedly operating hookah bars inside their premises. Two separate FIRs have been registered, DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said. Kumar said that based on “specific information”, a raid was conducted at the two restaurants and action was taken.

