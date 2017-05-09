It will take 90 seconds to replace EVM motherboard: Arvind Kejriwal to EC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, said that the Election Commission should give them an Electronic Voting Machina (EVM) and it will take them only 90 seconds to replace its motherboard. “Hum toh keh rahe hain aap apni EVM dijiye,motherboard change karna hai 90 second lagte hain (We are saying…give us the EVM….it takes 90 seconds to change the motherboard),” news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Kejriwal’s comment came just hours after another AAP leader and Delhi’s Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj demonstrated in the Assembly as to how an EVM can be tampered with. Bhardwaj claimed that the only requirement to rig the EVM was to replace its motherboard and then feed a secret code, which when entered at any point activates a mechanism through which votes are cast in favour of a particular candidate irrespective of what button the voter presses.

The AAP MLA, however, accepted that the EVM used to carry out the demo was not the one used by EC.

The issue of EVM tampering was first raised by BSP supremo Mayawati after her loss in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.She claimed that the BJP got the massive mandate in the state by tempering the EVMs. The issue was later picked by majority of opposition parties. In Delhi, AAP and Congress had demanded use of paper ballot method or use of VVPAT machines during the MCD elections. The AAP performed poorly in the Delhi civic elections, attributing its loss to tempering of the voting machines. Since then, they have sharpened their attack against the BJP, accusing them of tempering the voting machines.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd