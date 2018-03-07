Give concrete proposal on solid waste management: SC to Delhi govt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi govt to submit “specific and concrete” proposals to deal with the issue of solid waste management in the national capital. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi govt to submit “specific and concrete” proposals to deal with the issue of solid waste management in the national capital. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to submit “specific and concrete” proposals to deal with the issue of solid waste management in the national capital. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur perused the minutes of the January 12 meeting of a committee, headed by the health minister of Delhi, on solid waste management and observed, “the government of Delhi is just saying that we will do this and that, but when will you do all this”.

“These are all discussions,” the bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph and Deepak Gupta, told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand who was representing the Delhi government.

The ASG told the bench that several proposals were under consideration and sought time to furnish further details in the court. “You can go on and on. The minutes of 2018 meeting have the details of what was discussed in the 2016 meeting. Tell us when are you going to give us the specifics,” the bench asked the Delhi government. Anand sought four weeks time and said they have to get details from the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) also.

The bench said the meeting was held on January 12, the minutes were prepared on February 19 and the Delhi government should have got the details from the other agencies by now. The apex court told Anand that ASG A N S Nadkarni, who was representing the Centre, was saying that “we are sitting on an atom bomb or a time bomb” of garbage. “This is extremely unfair to the people of Delhi,” the bench observed and posted the matter for hearing on March 19.

The court was earlier told that the committee constituted in Delhi had deliberated on the issue of solid waste management and during the January 12 meeting, the Delhi government and municipal corporations have agreed that the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, should be implemented.

It was informed that the Delhi government and civic bodies have chalked out plans like segregation of waste, door-to-door collection and have agreed that cleaning should be done twice a day. A complaint mechanism would also be put in place, along with an officer in-charge to deal with the issue. The apex court is hearing a matter related to implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 across the country.

