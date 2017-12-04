Girl ‘sexually assaulted’ in class pulled out of school

A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a classmate in Delhi school. (Manali Ghosh) A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a classmate in Delhi school. (Manali Ghosh)

The mother of a four-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a classmate at a school in the capital, has decided to pull her daughter out of the school, but is having trouble getting her admitted elsewhere, she told The Indian Express.

“In lieu of the horrendous incident… due to the laxity of the teacher concerned, and as no corrective action has been taken at your end, leave alone the explanation as to how it could happen… I would like to inform you that fearing her safety, and keeping in mind her mental, emotional and physical well-being, I have decided to withdraw her from the school with effect from November 19, 2017,” the mother wrote to the school on November 30.

“Kindly refund the amount paid over the period of two years… Also, issue her a transfer certificate and return her stationery that is lying in the classroom…” she wrote.

The school, meanwhile, maintained it is cooperating with the police in their investigation. “Schools are refusing admission. They are saying there can be no admission after August 31. I had asked for academic refuge on compassionate grounds,” she said.

