Minor girl raped for two months by uncle in Delhi

The girl alleged that she was raped several times. The girl alleged that she was raped several times.

Delhi Police has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly raping his niece in north Delhi’s Kotwali. Investigation revealed that he had allegedly been raping her for the last two months after threatening her of dire consequences. The man was arrested after the 14-year-old informed her friend, who works with an NGO.

According to police, the accused, a rickshaw puller, stays in Kotwali with his wife and the girl. “He adopted the girl after her parents were killed in an accident, when she was two. She was enrolled in a school later. The first incident took place on March 26, when the girl was alone at home as her aunt had gone to Bhagalpur in Bihar. The accused came home in an inebriated condition and allegedly raped her,” a senior police officer said.

The girl alleged that she was raped several times afterwards. “A few days ago, she met her friend, an NGO worker, and confided in her. She asked her to inform police. On Thursday, she mustered courage and approached officers. A case was registered under IPC Section 376 and sections of the POCSO Act at Kotwali police station. The accused was arrested from his residence,” an official said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App