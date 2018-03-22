Girl found hanging: Noida cop sacked for not adding harassment sections in FIR

The girl, a Class IX student of Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase I, was found hanging from the fan. The girl, a Class IX student of Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase I, was found hanging from the fan.

A day after the parents of a 15-year-old girl, who was found hanging at her home in Noida’s Sector 52, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by two teachers, Noida Police suspended a constable for not including sections of sexual harassment in the complaint. Noida Police claimed that the constable, Nirpender Singh, had failed to understand the meaning of ‘bad touch’ because of which he could not include the sexual harassment section.

“The constable had erred in understanding the meaning of bad touch. The parents, in their complaint, had used that word and he made an oversight. Constable Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty,” Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh said.

Her parents rushed her to Kailash Hospital in Noida’s Sector 27, where doctors declared her “brought dead”.

Noida Police had earlier registered an FIR under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). However, after the error was noticed, the changes were made on Wednesday.

The FIR, registered under the name of the girl’s father read, “My daughter had seemed upset for some time. When I asked her what was bothering her, she said that two teachers had been troubling her and would touch her with bad intentions.” “Based on the complaint received from the parents, we have booked the two teachers under sections 306, 506 and 354 (sexual harassment) of the IPC,” a police officer said.

Police added that they have also booked the school principal for abetment of suicide. As per the allegations made by the girl’s father, his daughter failed in Science and Social Science and he had asked the school authorities to recheck the papers.

“I had also seen the two teachers in the corridor when I asked for the rechecking. They were both laughing… My daughter told me that no matter how much she would study, she will fail in her course. But I gave her confidence,” the FIR read. A senior police officer said that when the claims were communicated to the teachers, one of whom is a woman, they denied the allegation. The principal, too, denied the allegations. SP (City) Kumar said the teachers have not been arrested so far.

“We have been trying to verify the claims made in the FIR. We have also taken CCTV footage from the day of the results. We will ask them to turn up for questioning. But without a suicide note, it is difficult to establish their role. The girl’s post-mortem should be conducted by Wednesday,” he said.

