Girl found hanging: Arrest teachers, sack principal, demand kin

“They have not only killed my sister… they killed an artist,” said the brother of the 15-year-old girl, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Noida. Her family has called for the arrest of two teachers, who they claim had failed her in two subjects intentionally, and for the sacking and arrest of the principal.

The family said the girl was a Kathak dancer and had been trying to compensate for her academic performance by participating in extra-curricular activities. “She had been taking dance classes for the past four years. I also run a dance academy. I am a Kathak dancer myself, and my daughter had followed in my footsteps,” her father said.

Her family said she used to practise for 10 hours a day, and would break her practise routine into two sessions. She had also reportedly represented her school at the zonal, district and national levels, they claimed.

“She was the first runner up in a national-level dance competition. She had also stood second in two other two competitions. My sister also took part in sports; she used to play basketball and football for the school. But the school never considered this as something worth spending time on,” her brother alleged.V

After a gruelling Kathak routine, the girl would also try her hand at playing the piano and guitar. “She was a complete package,” the brother said.

Her father had been trying to ease the tension a few days before her suicide. On Tuesday, he went to Mandi House to buy clothes for her. “My father had got a bag full of clothes for her… My sister had called to ask if he had gone shopping and he wanted to surprise her. But the door to our house was locked… when we finally managed to get in, we found her hanging,” the brother said.

Meanwhile, SP (City) Arun Kumar Singh, said, “The school has told us that the girl never attended a single parent-teacher meeting.

