Girl alleges rape at park in Noida

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a resident of Barola village at a park in Noida’s Sector 12. While the alleged incident took place on Wednesday, a complaint was lodged at the police station on Saturday evening, police said.

“The accused has been named in the FIR and will be nabbed soon. The girl has alleged she was sitting in the park when the accused offered her a cold drink and chips,” said Rajeev Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (City 2nd), Noida.

The girl alleged she lost consciousness after that and woke up around 8 am the next day, with her clothes in disarray. “A medical examination is being conducted,” Singh said.

