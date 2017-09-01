Only in Express
  • Ghazipur landfill site collapses, two killed, several trapped

Ghazipur landfill site collapses, two killed, several trapped

One person was killed after his vehicle got trapped in debris caused due to caving in of garbage dump at Ghazipur landfill site in the national capital on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2017 5:29 pm
Ghazipur, Ghazipur landfill, Ghazipur landfill site, garbage, ghazipur garbage, ghazipur news Garbage dump caved in at Ghazipur landfill site. (ANI photo)
Top News

At least two people died and several got trapped after a part of the landfall site in Delhi’s Ghazipur area collapsed on Thursday. According to the officials, four vehicles, which were moving on a nearby road, fell into a drain after the garbage dump collapsed on them this afternoon.

According to a fire department official, the rescue operation is underway and four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. An NDRF team comprising 45 personnel has also rushed to the cave-in site at Ghazipur landfill.

More details awaited.

 

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 01: Latest News