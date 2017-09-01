Ghazipur landfill site collapses, two killed, several trapped

Garbage dump caved in at Ghazipur landfill site. (ANI photo) Garbage dump caved in at Ghazipur landfill site. (ANI photo)

At least two people died and several got trapped after a part of the landfall site in Delhi’s Ghazipur area collapsed on Thursday. According to the officials, four vehicles, which were moving on a nearby road, fell into a drain after the garbage dump collapsed on them this afternoon.

According to a fire department official, the rescue operation is underway and four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. An NDRF team comprising 45 personnel has also rushed to the cave-in site at Ghazipur landfill.

More details awaited.

