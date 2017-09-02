Ghazipur Landfill: Garbage mound collapse kills 2

The heap of trash, atop a 50-metre mountain of garbage, ‘broke off and collapsed’ into the canal; (below) people look for those trapped under the garbage. Photos: Amit Mehra The heap of trash, atop a 50-metre mountain of garbage, ‘broke off and collapsed’ into the canal; (below) people look for those trapped under the garbage. Photos: Amit Mehra

A massive heap of garbage came crashing down at the Ghazipur landfill site on Friday afternoon, killing two people and sweeping away several vehicles plying on the adjacent road.Locals said the heap of trash, perched atop a 50-metre mountain of garbage, “broke off and collapsed” into the Hindon canal. The water from the canal and the garbage then swept away two Splendor bikes, a Scooty, and a Hyundai Xcent cab into an adjacent canal, which had a grill that could not bear the impact and broke.

“We heard a roaring noise. It sounded like an explosion. The heap of trash had broken off and turned into a landslide,” said Ayub, an eyewitness. The impact of the crash was such that a concrete wall bordering the landfill was destroyed and more than 14 streetlights were left lopsided. The dead, Raj Kumari and Abhishek, were fished out of the canal by divers of the local boat club. Raj Kumari was riding pillion on a Scooty, while Abhishek was on a Splendor bike.

The injured — Karan, Pankaj, Amit, Deepak and Ayub Ansari — were rescued by locals and other rescue agencies. Police received a call at 3.38 pm, following which the district DCP, ACP and SHO of Ghazipur reached the spot. Four ambulances and fire tenders were initially pressed into service. However, such was the magnitude of the task that 21 additional fire tenders had to be deputed by the Delhi Fire Services. NDRF spokesperson Krishan Kumar said they had deputed one team comprising 45 personnel to aid in rescue operations.

Around four dumpers started clearing the debris, and two cranes fished out submerged vehicles. Rescue operations stopped at 7 pm due to poor visibility. The teams managed to scour more than 500 metres of the canal. However, a team of divers from the NDRF continued rescue operations till 8.30 pm. Even thought police and other rescue agencies ruled out the possibility of more bodies surfacing, locals claimed the landslide had engulfed the local goat market, and that some traders were feared dead.

“Several people have been reported missing. They were all traders who used to ply cattle,” claimed Mohammed Aquil, the livestock market’s president. DCP (east) Omvir Singh said, “We cannot rule out the possibility. Locals have said nobody used the road, but there are also claims that people were buried. We have also registered a case under Section 304(a) against unknown persons.”

