Ghazipur landfill: Courts, NGT raised many red flags

“What is the need for MCD and DDA if they cannot do anything?” the Delhi High Court asked in November, 2016, when their counsel said they were unable to take steps to manage landfills. Similar observations have been made several times by the HC, the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. Panels have been formed, reports submitted, and civic agencies and DDA pulled up — but in vain.

In February, 2000, the Supreme Court asked for new landfill sites to be identified, “bearing in mind” Delhi’s requirement for the next two decades. Since then, 14 locations were identified and rejected over environmental concerns, or issues flagged by residents or farmers. In 2008, for instance, the MCD suggested dumping the waste in Bhatti mines, but the proposal was rejected because the land is a protected forest reserve. More recently, the EDMC and DDA suggested a 150-acre landfill site on Yamuna floodplains — but the NGT called it “’unsuitable”.

In July this year, NGT asked authorities for “steps taken to reduce height of mountain dumps of waste in Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla”. It asked: “People are dying; are you aware of that?” In March, an NGT panel had submitted a report on fires being reported from Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfills, and stressed on the need to reduce the load.

In October, 2016, the HC asked civic agencies if they “knew their job”. “Non-segregation of waste is the root cause of the problem. But you are not paying attention to the issue,” the bench had said.

