Ghaziabad: Woman suffers 90% burns, police probe

A 36-year-old woman from Sahibabad suffered 90 per cent burn injuries under mysterious circumstances Thursday afternoon. While her family alleged that her husband and mother-in-law had demanded Rs 25 lakh and doused her with fuel, police claimed the woman suffered burns during a kitchen accident. The woman, a primary school teacher in Bulandshahr, was rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, from where she was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

According to her brother, her in-laws were physically and mentally abusing her to give them Rs 25 lakh. “We had sold some property near the Meerut Expressway last year for Rs 50 lakh. My sisters-in-law started pressuring my sister and demanded that Rs 25 lakh be given to them. My sister came to our house in March for a week. She told us she was being tortured at her husband’s house. Yesterday, her father-in-law called me and said she met with an accident in the kitchen,” said her brother.

Police said they received a complaint from the woman’s family alleging the involvement of her husband and mother-in-law in the incident. “She lives with her husband, his parents, his younger brother and his brother’s wife. In the complaint, the victim’s brother said her husband held her while her mother-in-law poured fuel on her and set her ablaze,” said Anup Singh, Circle Officer, Sahibabad.

However, in her statement to police, the woman said she suffered burn injuries in an accident. “In her statement, which was recorded in front of doctors at the hospital, she said a tin of oil fell on her and the stove. But we are investigating the case on the basis of her brother’s complaint. An FIR has been lodged under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. No arrests have been made so far. The couple have been married for 15 years and dowry laws apply to marriages within seven years. Hence sections pertaining to dowry have not been invoked,” Singh added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now