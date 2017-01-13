Ghaziabad: Two held, Rs 3 crore in cash seized

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and implementation of the model code of conduct, Ghaziabad Police detained two persons Thursday after Rs 3 crore in new currency notes was seized from the vehicle they were travelling in.

The incident took place at Indirapuram, police said. “There were two persons in the van, and the cash was discovered during a routine check. When questioned about the cash, the men failed to provide valid details. The Income- Tax department was informed about the incident and the matter was handed over to IT officials after they reached the spot,” a senior police officer said.