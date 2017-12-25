16-year-old killed girl for rejecting proposal: Cops

Four days after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old girl, the 16-year-old boy told police that he killed her since she had turned down his proposal. The girl had succumbed to the head injuries on Friday. “He told us that he was in love with her but she had turned him down, maintaining that they were friends. On Wednesday evening, he decided to kill her if she did not accept her proposal,” said a police officer.

The officer said, “An FIR was registered against the boy at Indirapuram police station on Wednesday. However, IPC sections 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) have now been added to the FIR. His father has been charged under Section 30 of the Arms Act.”

The boy shot at the girl in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara when she was returning from a tuition centre on her scooter. Investigation has revealed that the boy had asked the girl to meet him for five minutes. Soon after meeting, the two got into an argument and the boy fired two shots in the air before shooting her. The boy then shot himself in the head.

Police said the boy, who underwent a surgery to remove the bullet from his skull at a private hospital in Ghaziabad, told them that they knew each other as they were studying at the same tuition centre. “He liked her but she had rejected his advances. She had even blocked his phone number. On Wednesday, the boy, who was carrying his father’s pistol, had told her that he wanted to meet her once last time,” police said.

