17-year-old girl critical after boy from tuition centre shoots her

On Wednesday, when his 17-year-old daughter did not return home by 6.30 pm, the father made some phone calls, only to be informed that she had been shot. “I thought some friend of hers must be playing a prank. But when I spoke to more people, I heard the same news,” said her father.

The girl — a Class XI student of a private school in Delhi’s Geeta Colony — was shot in the forehead, allegedly by a 16-year-old boy in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad. The incident took place around 200 metres from her home when she was returning from a tuition centre on her scooter. “Both the accused and the girl study at the same coaching institute. They were friends. The boy used a licenced gun, belonging to his father, to shoot at her before shooting himself. Both were rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad from where their families have shifted them to other private hospitals,” a senior Ghaziabad police officer said.

An FIR was lodged at Indirapuram police station against the boy, a Class X student, and a.32 bore revolver was recovered from his possession, police said.

On Thursday evening, the girl’s father said she was being shifted to the ICU in Fortis Hospital, Noida. “She is on ventilator support but her condition has not improved. She was very brave even that day. He tried to scare her by firing in the air. I was told that she stood her ground and continued to argue before he shot at her,” her father said.

Around two months ago, the girl had started taking commerce and economics classes at the tuition centre, her father said. Preliminary investigation by police revealed that four shots had been fired. “Eyewitnesses said that after shooting the girl, he shot himself near the forehead,” the police officer said.

The boy is recuperating at a hospital in Noida, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App