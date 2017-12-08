Ghaziabad: Suspect in RSS man’s murder arrested, say cops

The suspect, Malook, is accused of supplying weapons used in the murder of an RSS leader in Punjab, police said. The suspect, Malook, is accused of supplying weapons used in the murder of an RSS leader in Punjab, police said.

Five days after they were allegedly fired at and pelted with stones at Nahali village in Bhojpur, Ghaziabad Police on Thursday arrested the suspect they were looking for. The suspect, Malook, is accused of supplying weapons used in the murder of an RSS leader in Punjab, police said.

“Bhojpur Police arrested him from near Seemapuri border in Sahibabad on Thursday. One .32 bore revolver and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession. There are more than a dozen police cases against him in various districts,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad.

“During the investigation into the killing of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain in Ludhiana, the names of certain suspects had figured regarding supply of firearms to the accused in Punjab. The NIA team, with the assistance of the UP Police, conducted a search to apprehend Malook, in Nahali village on December 3,” an NIA spokesperson had said.

A large crowd had tried to obstruct the raid and some people opened fire and pelted stones. A UP Police constable was injured and official vehicles were damaged, the spokesperson had said, adding that in self-defence, the UP Police and NIA personnel fired in the air.

