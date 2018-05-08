Follow Us:
Ghaziabad: Society guard thrashed over noise complaint

Police said the incident took place around 3.30 am when some visitors to a flat in Shalimar City Residential Society in Sahibabad were leaving the complex.

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad | Published: May 8, 2018 2:34:35 am
After he asked people not to make noise late at night, a 48-year-old security guard was thrashed by a group, at an apartment complex in Ghaziabad early Monday morning. Eight men have been booked, and two men arrested, police said. Police said the incident took place around 3.30 am when some visitors to a flat in Shalimar City Residential Society in Sahibabad were leaving the complex. “They had gone to attend a party. They created a ruckus while leaving, so the guards intervened. The men got angry, snatched wooden sticks from the guards and beat the victim,” said Akash Tomar, SP (City), Ghaziabad. The victim, Vinod Kumar, has been referred to GTB Hospital for treatment. “He suffered injuries on his head, torso and a fracture in his leg,” said Tomar.

