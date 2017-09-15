Ghaziabad private school: SC agrees to hear father’s plea

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear it on September 18. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear it on September 18.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea filed by the father of a nine-year-old boy, who allegedly died under mysterious circumstances at a private school in Ghaziabad, seeking a CBI inquiry into the incident.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear it on September 18. Initially, the court said there was no reason why it should consider the matter when the HC was already seized of it. But the petitioner’s counsel said the investigation had been stayed by an order of the Allahabad High Court.

Gulshan Sehgal, father of the victim Arman Sehgal, claimed that only a CBI inquiry would bring out the truth behind

the death of his son, who was a student at G D Goenka in Indirapuram.

The plea said some members of the school management, including the chairman, director and principal, had moved the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR and the court had granted them interim protection from arrest.

The petitioner said even after 45 days of the incident, he does not know the reason and circumstances under which his son died.

He said on August 1, they had received a call from the school that his son had fallen in the corridor and was being taken to a hospital. But when he reached the hospital, they were told that the boy was declared ‘brought dead’.

Arman, who received head injuries, was declared dead at the hospital. School authorities had said there were no cameras at the spot where the incident took place.

