Ghaziabad: One more held in Rs 3,700 cr ponzi scam

Following the arrest of three people, including Anubhav Mittal, CEO of Ablaze Info Solutions Private Limited, in connection to the Rs 3,700 crore online-trading Ponzi scam, an employee of a private bank was arrested from Ghaziabad by UP Special Task Force (STF) for his alleged involvement in the case.

Atul Mishra (30), a business relations manager from Raj Nagar branch of Yes Bank, was arrested Wednesday and sent to judicial custody Thursday. Stating that Atul is accused of helping the owners siphon funds, R N Mishra, ASP, STF said, “He would alert the Ablaze owner when any red flags were raised in the bank’s suspicious transactions report. We are looking at electronic evidence and bank documents in this regard.”

Earlier, UP STF SSP Amit Pathak had maintained that most accounts of the company were in “Yes Bank, Axis, Kotak and other banks”. “Some employees of the banks are associated with them against whom we are going to take action… When we started the inquiry, a lot of information was getting leaked to them because they were keeping their associated banks in the loop, and they would include bank employees in their gang. We knew our information started reaching them as money was being moved very quickly,” he said.