Ghaziabad: Minor strangled with shoelaces, say police

Twelve hours after she went missing, the body of a five-year-old girl was found 500 metres from her home in Ghaziabad’s Sikhroda village Monday afternoon, police said. Police said that on Sunday evening, Suhana saw a wedding procession crossing her house and followed them. “Her family reported her missing and police teams were formed to look for the girl. Around 12 pm, police recovered her body from the mustard fields near her house,” Satendra Prakash Singh, SHO, Masuri police station, Ghaziabad, said.

A post-mortem revealed that the girl had been strangled with shoelaces. “She wasn’t sexually assaulted,” Singh said. Police said an FIR was registered against three persons after the family alleged they could be behind the murder.

