10-year-old raped inside madrasa: Police receive bone test result to verify age of accused

Police outside the maulvi’s house in Ghaziabad. Police outside the maulvi’s house in Ghaziabad.

Days after conducting a bone ossification test to ascertain the age of the accused in the rape of a 10-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Sahibabad, the Special Task Force of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has received the report from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Speaking to The Indian Express, JCP (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar confirmed that the report had been received, and that it would be produced before the juvenile justice board. The accused has said that he is 17 years old, but has been unable to provide documents to back that claim. “After receiving the report, the investigation officer will now move an application before a Delhi court,” an officer said.

The accused was apprehended last week on charges of kidnapping and raping the girl.

The girl, who has recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate, has claimed that she received a call from her friend and then from a boy, claiming to be her friend’s elder brother. He called her outside, claiming that his sister would come to meet her. She said that once she stepped outside, he took her in a autorickshaw to the madrasa, a senior officer said. The girl claimed the accused took her to the second floor, where she met four-five children and a teenaged boy. “He told them to not let the girl go near the railing, but they refused to listen to him, so he beat them up,” an officer said, quoting from the girl’s statement.

Days after the alleged incident, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, and the STF team visited the madrasa to corroborate the girl’s statement. The maulvi at the madrasa has also been arrested. Police said the STF also recovered the boy’s Aadhaar card, which will be produced along with the report.

