Ghaziabad: Journalist was shot over councillor polls, say police

A day after senior journalist Anuj Chaudhary (38) was shot at by unidentified assailants outside his Ghaziabad home, police have identified the accused and detained two persons in connection with the case.

SSP, Ghaziabad, Vaibhav Krishna said, “We have found a lead in the case. Two people have been detained and are being questioned regarding the whereabouts of the main accused.” “The accused and the victim live in the same area, and the enmity was over councillor elections. The victim’s wife had won, while the accused’s daughter-in-law lost the polls,” the SSP added. Chaudhary’s wife is a BSP councillor.

The victim’s family, however, disagreed with the police. Chaudhary’s brother-in-law, Deepak (33), alleged: “This is not because of the councillor elections. Anuj had covered a story on the accused, who feared he would be caught by the police… usko badnaami ka bhi darr tha. This is why he attacked Anuj… Two months ago, Anuj had given an application to the former SSP of Ghaziabad, regarding a supari threat from the accused. But the Kavi Nagar police station didn’t take it seriously”

Chaudhary, who works with TV channel Sahara Samay in Ghaziabad, was shot at at least thrice when he stepped outside his home on Sunday around 7.30 pm. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar. “His condition is stable but he is under observation for 48 hours,” Deepak said.

Since the attack, four policemen have been stationed outside Chaudhary’s house in Rajapur village in Kavi Nagar, where he lives with his wife and three children.

