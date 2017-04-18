Ghaziabad hit-and-run that killed four: Doctor who owns Audi moves surrender application

The Audi involved in the accident. The Audi involved in the accident.

The owner of an Audi SUV that hit an autorickshaw on the night of January 27, killing its four occupants, has moved a surrender application in a Ghaziabad court. According to sources, Manish Rawat, a neurosurgeon in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, moved the application on April 13, and it is expected to be heard on April 20.

“In the application, Rawat has maintained he was not in the car at the time of the accident. He has further alleged he is being harassed in the case and that the driver of the car had surrendered before the court earlier. He has been issued summons by the Crime Branch and wants to know what he is being charged with,” sources said.

While the Audi’s occupants had fled the spot following the accident, in the days that followed, a man posing as the car’s driver had surrendered before court. At the time, the impersonator, Syed Imtiaz Qadri, had used a copy of the driving licence belonging to Ishaq Ahmad, a Bareilly resident. But when Ahmad was traced to his home, he said he had been falsely implicated, and that documents belonging to him had been misused. He had also claimed he was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Qadri, who was let out on bail at the time, was arrested in Mumbai on April 13 in connection with a separate case of theft. This is incidentally the same day Rawat moved the surrender application.

Following the accident, the case was transferred to the Ghaziabad Police Crime Branch, which also started probing if Rawat was involved, sources said. A Crime Branch source said, “Charges relating to criminal conspiracy, rash driving, forgery and providing false information are likely to be initiated against those involved.”

