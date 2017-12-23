Girl shot at by boy succumbs to injuries

Two days after she was allegedly shot in the head by a 16-year-old boy, a Class XI student succumbed to gunshot injuries early Friday, police said. The boy, who had allegedly shot her with his father’s licenced gun, is recuperating from the head injury, sustained when he shot himself minutes later, a police officer said.

“The girl died early Friday. The accused has been booked for murder. We have not been able to record his statement as he is not in a condition to talk,” a police officer said.

On Wednesday evening, the 17-year-old girl was allegedly shot in the forehead by the boy in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara. The girl was returning from a tuition centre on her scooter when the incident took place. “They studied at the same coaching institute and were friends. They got into an argument and he fired a bullet in the air. He then shot the girl and shot himself,” a police officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App