Ghaziabad: First breakthrough in Audi killings as man surrenders, owner still on run

Three days after a blue Audi Q7 SUV — owned by Safdarjung Hospital neurosurgeon Manish Rawat — hit an autorickshaw and killed four people, a man from Bareilly surrendered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court Tuesday and claimed that he was driving the vehicle at the time. He has been granted bail, police said.

“We received his surrender application from the court in the evening. Since he has surrendered before the CJM court, which granted him bail, we have not been able to record his statement yet. But it will be recorded soon,” said Salmantaj Patil, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Ghaziabad.

In his surrender application, Ishaq Ahmad, who hails from Labhera village in Bareilly, claimed he was driving the SUV with the Delhi registration number at the time of the accident. According to his colleagues, Rawat has worked in Bareilly for three years in the past.

However, police have refused to give Rawat a clean chit just yet. “We are not giving a clean chit to Rawat. The investigation has not closed. We are going to serve notices to Rawat and Ishaq to record their statements under sections 160 and 161. Rawat’s phone is not working and we have raided his and his friend’s houses. We will also look at the call data records of both Ishaq and Rawat to ascertain who was in the car at the time of the accident,” said Deepak Kumar, SSP, Ghaziabad.

At 12.15 am on Friday, the Audi had a head-on collision with an autorickshaw near Hindon bridge in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area. The autorickshaw driver Sanjeev (25), two of his cousins — Yajuvendra Singh (40) and Vishal Singh (25) — and their family friend Rinku Yadav (38) died on the spot.

The Audi driver fled, leaving the vehicle behind. Police then traced the SUV to Rawat, a neurosurgeon at Safdarjung Hospital.

The damaged SUV was taken to Indirapuram police station.