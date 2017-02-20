Ghaziabad Audi crash: ‘Will approach police against owner of car’, accused ‘driver’ speaks out

The SUV crashed into an autorickshaw on January 27, killing four people. Express file photo The SUV crashed into an autorickshaw on January 27, killing four people. Express file photo

Ishaq Ahmad, the man accused of driving the Audi SUV which crashed into an autorickshaw on January 27, killing four people, has told The Indian Express that he plans to lodge a police complaint against the car’s owner and Safdarjung Hospital neurosurgeon Manish Rawat, and one Syed Imtiaz Qadri, who allegedly surrendered posing as him.

Ahmad, a Bareilly resident, has maintained he does not know Rawat and was not driving his car. He also said that Qadri misused his driving licence.

“I am going to Ghaziabad on Tuesday and I will file a police complaint against Qadri and Rawat. A photocopy of my driving licence was misused and Qadri impersonated me. The car owner would have known about this. I was wrongly made an accused in the case,” Ahmad said.

Rawat had earlier told The Indian Express that he was not driving the vehicle, and that his driver fled following the accident. “When I looked towards my driver’s side, he was gone. People had started collecting. I ran because I feared for my life. I thought they might think I was driving.

Since people had gathered, I thought they would be able to help those injured. Despite being a doctor, I couldn’t have helped them at that time,” Rawat had said.

Ahmad, meanwhile, claimed an insurance company had approached him on Saturday. “Some people from an insurance company came to me yesterday. They said they were concerned with the insurance of the Audi. I was asked if I had ever driven that car or worked as a driver for Rawat. I told them the truth,” he said.

In his statement to the insurance company, Ahmad reiterated: “I am a truck driver by profession and drive a canter owned by Afzal, a resident of my village. On January 27, I was driving a truck. I had loaded goods from Ahmedabad and left for Guwahati. I have no relation to Rawat and I have never worked as a driver for him.”

Ahmad alleged that Qadri, a friend of his wife’s uncle, “hatched a plan” with Rawat to use his identity in court. “Using my identity, Qadri was presented before the court and applied for bail. They have misled the court and police,” he alleged.