Ghaziabad Audi accident: Dr Manish Rawat has not been in touch, says hospital

EVEN THREE days after the accident in Indirapuram, the owner of the Audi Q7 SUV, Dr Manish Rawat, is yet to report to work at Safdarjung Hospital.

Senior officials at the hospital told The Indian Express that Rawat has “not communicated” to the hospital how long he would be absent. Sources said that the Ghaziabad police have visited the hospital only once since the accident, on Saturday, to seek information about his whereabouts.

Rawat, sources said, was expected to visit the neurology OPD at the hospital Tuesday morning. “But he did not turn up. All his appointments have either been rescheduled or given to other surgeons. We have received no communication regarding his absence from work,” a senior doctor said.

Sources said Rawat, who “usually performs two surgeries a week”, last visited the hospital on Friday, a day before the accident.

A few of his colleagues The Indian Express contacted said they were “unaware” about him owning an Audi. “We have never seen him bringing an Audi to the hospital. We came to know about it after the accident,” said a doctor.

A colleague said Rawat used to live in a Sarita Vihar house — which investigators have visited — when he was doing his super speciality in neurosurgery at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. “After that, he moved to Bareilly, where he practiced privately for three years,” the doctor said.