Ghaziabad: After shootout with police, five held for trying to kill journalist

Eight days after journalist Anuj Chaudhary was shot at outside his residence in Ghaziabad, five people were arrested Monday night, following exchange of fire between them and police. Behind the shooting was a family dispute dating back to 1990, a series of murder and attempt to murder cases filed by both sides, and the killing of the journalist’s uncle in 2003, police said.

Late Monday night, as police were conducting raids in parts of Ghaziabad, a team was allegedly attacked in Ator Nangla village when they asked two accused to stop their motorcycle.

“We had received a tip-off on Sunday that some of the accused are in Loni, and our teams had been conducting search operations. They were fleeing on motorcycles which did not have number plates when our team tried to stop them. However, they opened fire and the Sihani Gate police station in-charge suffered bullet injuries,” said Akash Tomar, Superintendent of Police (City), Ghaziabad.

The five accused, police said, are Vishal Chaudhary, Yogendra alias Tunda, Bobby, Vikas and Rohit Yadav.

“One accused managed to flee while another, Shekhar Chaudhary, who is the alleged mastermind, is lodged in Dasna Jail,” said Tomar.

“Behind the attack is a family dispute which dates back to the 1990s when the main accused in the case, Shekhar, had murdered Anuj Chaudhary’s elder brother. Shekhar believed that Anuj’s elder brother might kill him over a property dispute,” said Tomar.

“The plan to murder Anuj was made by Shekhar by hiring shooter Rohit Yadav. They had been in prison together from 2015 to 2017,” Tomar said.

