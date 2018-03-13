Ghaziabad: 8-year-old found dead in drain

Constable Prukha Sukhdev shot himself with his service rifle inside the camp this morning. (Representational) Constable Prukha Sukhdev shot himself with his service rifle inside the camp this morning. (Representational)

An eight-year-old boy died due to drowning after he fell into a nearly 10-foot deep drain in Ghaziabad late Sunday night. Two FIRs were registered in the case after the incident sparked protests by residents in the area, police said.

According to police, they received information about the incident at 10.30 pm on Sunday. The body of the eight-year-old, a resident of Gulzar colony, was found in a drain located near the colony, police said.

“An FIR, against officials of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC), was filed by the boy’s family under IPC sections relating to death due to negligence. The family, in their complaint, alleged that despite several complaints to the municipal corporations regarding the open drain, no action had been taken by authorities. The family maintained that children play near the area and there has always been the danger of them falling into it,” said Manisha Singh, CO Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

The post-mortem examination report stated drowning as the cause of death, said Singh. On Monday morning, locals gathered in the area protesting against the incident, leading to traffic congestion. “The second FIR has been lodged against 100-150 unknown persons under IPC sections 147 and 148, and Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA) section 7,” Singh added.

