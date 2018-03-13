Ghaziabad: 8 year old boy found dead in 10 feet-deep drain

“The second FIR has been lodged against 100-150 unknown persons under IPC sections 147 and 148, and Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA) section 7,” said Manisha Singh, CO Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. (Representational Image) “The second FIR has been lodged against 100-150 unknown persons under IPC sections 147 and 148, and Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA) section 7,” said Manisha Singh, CO Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. (Representational Image)

An eight-year-old boy drowned after he fell into a nearly 10 feet-deep drain in Ghaziabad late Sunday night. Two FIRs were registered in the case after the incident sparked protests by local residents in the area, police said.

According to the police, they received information about the boy at 10.30 pm on Sunday. The body of the eight-year-old, a resident of Gulzar Colony, was found in a drain located nearby, police said.

“An FIR against officials of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) was filed by the boy’s family under IPC sections relating to death due to negligence. The family, in their complaint, alleged that despite several complaints to the municipal corporations regarding the open drain, no action had been taken by the authorities. The family maintained that children play near the area and there had always been the danger of them falling in the drain,” said Manisha Singh, CO Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

The post-mortem examination report stated drowning as the cause of death, said Singh. On Monday morning, locals gathered in the area protesting against the incident, leading to traffic congestion. “The second FIR has been lodged against 100-150 unknown persons under IPC sections 147 and 148, and Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA) section 7,” Singh added.

