Ghaziabad: 4-yr-old girl loses balance, falls to death from 10th floor

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital by the security guards on a scooter, but was declared brought dead. (Photo for representation) The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital by the security guards on a scooter, but was declared brought dead. (Photo for representation)

Alone at home, a four-year-old girl allegedly climbed up a chair to look down from her 10th floor flat, lost balance and fell to her death Monday evening, neighbours and police said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by the security guards on a scooter, but was declared brought dead. Her family declined to speak about the incident and no police complaint was lodged.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm Monday at Jaipuria Sunrise Society in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. The girl’s father, Manish Sachdeva, a businessman, her mother Neha Sachdeva, who teaches French at a coaching centre, and her 13-year-old elder sister Pari were not at home at the time. “We came to know about the incident late last night after we received a call from the hospital. As per our information, Myra (4) was left alone at home. Her father and her mother were at work.

The two children — Pari and Myra — were alone at home. In the evening, Myra was sleeping and Pari left for her tuition. The child must have woken up and gone to the balcony. This is what we have come to know so far. No FIR has been lodged. They said it was an accident. So, no post-mortem examination was conducted,” said Rakesh Kumar Mishra, CO Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

“A guard who was deployed near that block heard a noise and saw the body of the child lying in a pool of blood. He raised an alarm and we rushed to the spot. We tried to shake the child but she was unconscious. No one could identify her at the time so I brought my scooty and took her to Shanti Gopal Hospital,” said Ankit Choudhary, a security guard at the apartment complex. “She had severe head injuries and suffered internal bleeding. She was brought dead to the hospital,” a hospital staff said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd