Ghaziabad: 4 held for ‘forcing man to drink urine’

Four people have been arrested in connection with a case, lodged after a 25-year-old man was allegedly forced to drink urine in Ghaziabad’s Bhojpur village.

“Of the five accused, four have been arrested while one is absconding. The incident took place in a Dalit basti in Bhojpur. Both the victim and the accused belong to the Jatav community,” said Om Prakash, SP (rural area), Ghaziabad. A case had been registered under IPC sections relating to assault, criminal intimidation and defamation. “An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint received from the man’s wife,” Prakash said.

According to the complaint, an allegation was levelled against her husband following which a “panchayat” was called in the area. “It was alleged that on February 10, my husband was peeping inside their (an accused’s) house. He was also accused of theft. On February 14, a panchayat was called in the Dalit basti and he was beaten up in front of people,” the complaint read.

It alleged that the wife of one of the accused beat him with slippers while others punched and kicked him. “They made him drink urine, asked us to leave the village and threatened to kill him and his family,” the complaint said.

Prakash said preliminary investigation had revealed that a small meeting did take place on February 14. “The man apparently peeped inside the accused’s house in an inebriated state. Four people have been arrested,” Prakash said.

Police, however, denied reports that the victim and his family have fled the area.