Ghaziabad: 4 arrested for running sex racket through social media

Ghaziabad police have busted a sex racket with the arrest of a 45-year-old woman Thursday, who allegedly operated via social media and WhatsApp groups in Delhi/NCR. Police said the woman was nabbed after a 15-year-old girl — who was taken by the accused to Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Garden and gangraped — managed to escape and reach a police station.

Police said the accused, ‘Tara Aunty’ alias Manju, identified prospective “customers” on social media. “She was active on several WhatsApp groups. Three groups were called Delhi area, NCR area and Ghaziabad group,” Anup Singh, circle officer, Sahibabad, said.

“Three others have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. We are probing details of their operations. Apart from the girl, no involvement of any other minor has come to light,” Singh said.

