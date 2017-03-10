Ghaziabad: 30-year-old chops off husband’s private parts for cheating on her

Angered by her husband’s alleged extra-marital affair, a 30-year-old resident of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad allegedly chopped off his private parts on Thursday morning, police said. According to police, the couple hails from Bulandshahr district and they had been residing in Ghaziabad for around eight years. “Relations between them had been strained. The accused, in her statement, said that her husband was having an extra-marital affair,” said J P Dubey, SHO, Khoda Colony.

What else is making news:

Police said that the woman had used a kitchen knife in the assault. A case under IPC section 326 — voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means — was registered at Khoda Colony police station. The husband — a 40-year-old taxi operator — was rushed to Jaypee Hospital in Noida where he underwent a surgery for nearly five hours. “It took us nearly five hours to operate on him.

A penile re-implantation has been carried out. Approximately, three-fourth of the penis was cut and it was necessary to repair arteries and veins and restore blood supply,” said Saurabh Gupta, Jaypee Hospital. The police said that the incident took place after an argument between them. “The accused has told us that she was mentally tortured by her husband. On Thursday morning, he had come out of the bathroom when they had another fight. Following this, she attacked him with a kitchen knife,” Dubey said.

In another similar incident in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, a 20-year-old man’s private parts were chopped off allegedly by transgenders. The incident was reported on March 5 when the man had gone to the residence of the transgenders when the incident happened. Based on the man’s complaint a case was registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station under IPC sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison).