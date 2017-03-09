Ghaziabad: 23-year-old ‘stalker’ shoots woman, self at clinic

Police outside the clinic in Vijay Nagar. Gajendra Yadav Police outside the clinic in Vijay Nagar. Gajendra Yadav

Around 7.15 pm on Tuesday, 22-year-old Jyoti Gautam reached Lifeline Medical Centre, where she had taken up a part-time job as a receptionist over a year ago. Minutes after she reached her work station, Gautam was shot in the chest and died at the spot. The trigger was pulled by Bobby, her 23-year-old neighbour. After shooting Gautam, Bobby loaded the country-made gun and shot himself in the chest. Late Tuesday evening, Bobby succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital in Ghaziabad.

“We have received a complaint from the management of Lifeline Medical Centre, narrating the incident. An FIR has been registered and post-mortem reports are still awaited. During preliminary investigation, it has been found that Bobby had been stalking Jyoti for a few months. A few days ago, Jyoti had protested. It seems to have angered the man. On Tuesday, he followed her to the clinic and killed her,” said Neeraj Singh, SHO, Vijay Nagar police station.

After filing a complaint late Tuesday night, Sunil Kumar Sharma, the manager of Lifeline Medical Centre, said, “Jyoti was my daughter’s friend. She was pursuing a Bachelors course in Commerce. On Tuesday, the man followed her inside the clinic. I was not in office when the incident took place, but my daughter was. She said there was hardly any conversation between Jyoti and this man before he killed her and shot himself,” Sharma said.

Police said Gautam used to live with her parents in a rented accommodation in Sector 9, Vijay Nagar. Bobby used to live in the same locality with his grandparents.