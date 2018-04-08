Ghaziabad: 22-year-old law student alleges rape by uncle

The woman’s family approached the accused’s family and they allegedly threatened the woman to not talk about the incident. The woman’s family approached the accused’s family and they allegedly threatened the woman to not talk about the incident.

On March 16 afternoon, a 22-year-old woman was outside her college on the Delhi-Meerut Road when her 27-year-old uncle offered to drop her to her home in Meerut. After the woman, a first-year LLB student, got into the car, he took her to his house in Ghaziabad’s Patel Nagar on the pretext of some work and allegedly raped her, police said, adding that he also took objectionable photographs and videos.

“He took her to his flat and allegedly gave her a drink laced with sedatives before raping her and filming the act,” said a senior police officer. According to police, the woman filed a complaint and an FIR against the accused was lodged at Sihani Gate police station in Ghaziabad under IPC Section 376 (rape).

More than two weeks later, when the man asked her to meet him and threatened to make the photographs and videos of her public, the woman attempted suicide by slitting her wrists, police said. “This happened on April 3. She had not told anyone about what had happened but around 10 days later, she told her mother about the incident — after the accused started asking her to meet him again. He allegedly told her that he will make the videos public if she did not meet him,” said the police officer.

The woman’s family approached the accused’s family and they allegedly threatened the woman to not talk about the incident. “The victim was disturbed by the behaviour of the accused’s family and allegedly tried to commit suicide, her family has said. We are investigating the case and attempts to arrest the accused are underway,” the police officer said.

