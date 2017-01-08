German woman molested in Hauz Khas: Police mail victim, ask her to record statement

Ten days after a German research scholar filed a complaint accusing her landlord of allegedly molesting her at her house in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, police are yet to make any arrest. Police said they are waiting to record the victim’s statement before a magistrate under Section164 of the CrPC before taking any action against the landlord, who has been identified as Amit Yadav.

Police said the complaint states that the landlord allegedly forced himself upon on her and tried to kiss her on November 30 when the victim had gone to meet him to settle outstanding bills.

The incident was first reported to the Delhi Commission for Women. DCW chief Swati Maliwal then sent a notice to the Delhi Police on December 27. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 354 (molestation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the IPC at the Hauz Khas police station.

A senior police officer said the accused was alone when the woman had gone to meet him. The woman, after settling her bills, went to the restroom. When she came out, the landlord allegedly tried to make sexual advances. The woman could only escape when the landlord’s son made a sudden entry.

Police said they have sent an email to the victim regarding the complaint and have requested her to come to India to record her statement. “We have sent an e-mail to the victim requesting her to come to India and record her statement before the magistrate for further investigation in the case,” said a senior police officer. A police team also visited the accused’s house in Block D, Hauz Khas for questioning, but the house was found locked.