GB Road brothels: DCW shoots notice to Delhi govt dept

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Wednesday issued a notice to the Department of Women and Child Welfare Development (WCD) asking whether it had framed a policy for the rehabilitation of commercial sex workers on GB Road.

A day after the Commission led a team of government officers to visit the brothels on G B Road, the Commission Chairp-erson, Swati Maliwal, wrote to the WCD, “Over the past one year, the DCW has made several visits and inspections to the brothels at GB Road. Yesterday the Commission again visited the area with North MCD, SDM Karol Bagh, SHO Kamla Market, senior officials of Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board, and representatives of NGOs and inspected the brothels. During its visits, the appalling condition of women has been brought to the notice of the Commission. Many women there wish to come out of the brothels and seek alternate livelihoods.”

Maliwal has asked the department to inform the DCW if a rehabilitation policy has been framed and submitted for the approval of the government. If framed, the Commission has sought the details of the consultations held and reasons for non-engagement with the Commission. If not framed, the commission has asked the department to cite reasons for that. The DCW has sought this information by January 4.