GB Pant College: Teacher on hunger strike over ‘poor infrastructure’

For the past 11 days, Joshil Abraham, Assistant Professor of English at the GB Pant Government Engineering College (GBPEC), has been on an indefinite hunger strike. Earlier, hundreds of students of the college had spent their nights in classrooms and slept at the college gate in protest against what they allege is poor infrastructure.

Established in 2007, the institution was supposed to be built on 60 acres — of the 65-acre land available with GB Pant Polytechnic — with top-notch infrastructure. However, it was built on 2.48 acres of an abandoned hostel building, students alleged. Basic facilities such as laboratories, hostels and auditorium are not available, they said.

Students and teachers allege that classrooms are built in erstwhile dormitories, and are the size of “train compartments”. “We don’t have adequate space for labs. Only 10-15 students fit in one lab, whereas the batch strength is at least 70. Despite having 43 permanent faculty members, and teacher student ratio of 1:15, which is better than many other institutes, we’re not able to start MTech and PhD courses because of the lack of space,” Abraham said.

The principal did not respond to calls from The Indian Express.

