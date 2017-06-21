Gave us wrong facts on students’ success: Education department to Manish Sisodia

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo/File) Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo/File)

Enthusiastic to celebrate the Class XII and JEE-Mains results of government school students, the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seems to have had handed over a script, that lacked “factual veracity”, to the education department. A radio advertisement to celebrate the “record breaking” performance by Delhi government schools as per the Class XII results ran into rough waters earlier this month, and the script, approved by Sisodia, was finally passed with cuts.

Sources said Sisodia’s office wanted the advertisement to mention how results of those studying in government schools were much better than those studying in private schools. The initial script also mentioned how a “record-breaking” number of government school students had cleared JEE-Mains this year.

But keeping in mind the Supreme Court regulation on content verification by respective departments, the education department tweaked and amended a few words in the script sent to them for the radio and TV advertisements, as the words were making the script “factually incorrect”, sources said.

The original script talks about ‘kayee zyada acche’ results of government schools as compared to private schools and 372 students clearing JEE-Mains as a ‘record’. The final script had none of these words.

The education department cited reasons behind removing these words. “In line number 06 (kayee) to be deleted. As the result of Class XII has hovered around 88% for more than last five years although the same period the result of private schools has decreased. Further, the difference in board result of Class XII between government school and private schools is only 4%,” stated the communication.

The education department further clarified in writing that suggesting media plan does not fall under its jurisdiction and that the DIP should take a decision on it. “The DIP has requested the education department to suggest a media plan for campaign keeping in view the target audience… It is submitted that in past few years education department, as per records available, has never publicised any message on TV channels. therefore, we cannot suggest any media plan neither do we have any rates for the same…” stated the education department.

The DIP, later, said the TV ads can be broadcast in Delhi-specific channels as the target audience is Delhi. Despite attempts, Sisodia could not be reached for comment.

