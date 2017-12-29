Don’t want to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul: Humans of Hindutva deletes Facebook page

‘Humans of Hindutva’ page on Facebook. (Source: Facebook Screenshot/File) ‘Humans of Hindutva’ page on Facebook. (Source: Facebook Screenshot/File)

Eight months into it, the administrator of the Facebook page ‘Humans of Hindutva’ decided to call it quits and deleted the page on Thursday.

“I’m quitting out of my own accord. I’ve not been banned or mass reported,” he announced on his website Satyanash.com. “I have recently received some threats to my life which I can’t take lightly.”

After starting the page in April, he had garnered an audience of lakhs on the social media platform. He was popular for his satire on right-wingers and Hindu fundamentalists, in the popular Humans of New York format.

“I am outnumbered, I live in a BJP state and come from a middle-class family with no political or police connections. I have no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan,” he further wrote.

The administrator preferred to remain anonymous since the inception of the page, and used to interact and give interviews through Facebook Messenger. Hence, he could not be reached for comment.

“I hope those who threatened me consider this as a victory and leave us alone. I have deleted the HOH page and will delete this website soon. Congratulations to Hindutva on winning this David vs Goliath fight,” he wrote.

Screenshot of the admin’s message before deleting account. Screenshot of the admin’s message before deleting account.

He had decided to quit in September, five days after journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder. In a previous interview to the Indian Express, he had said, “I did plan on leaving and put up a goodbye post after a rather rough night.The reaction of the right-wing under these numerous articles made me realize why I started this page in the first place. Many were gloating about how the fear of a bullet worked and that dissenters should take note.”

The last conversation this reporter had with him was over a month ago, when he had raised concerns and allegations that Facebook was controlling its reach and visibility and that hundreds of followers found the page automatically unfollowed.

He had launched the page after a heated exchange with a ‘nationalist’ friend. Apart from the satirical website, Satyanash.com, which he launched in November, a book with Humans of Hindutva posts was also in the works.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App