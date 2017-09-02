Ghazipur landfill: Garbage dump crossed danger mark in 2002 but EDMC, DDA kept shifting blame

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi’s pollution watchdog, pointed to numerous notices issued to EDMC, including one in November 2016, which were ignored. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi’s pollution watchdog, pointed to numerous notices issued to EDMC, including one in November 2016, which were ignored.

Commissioned in 1984, overflowing since 2002, and operating without certification since 2006 — the deaths at the Ghazipur landfill were perhaps foreshadowed. The EDMC, in charge of the landfill’s management, said it was “wrong to pin the blame” on them and that they have been asking for land for 15 years. The DDA, the prime land-owning agency in the city, similarly denied responsibility. It added that numerous offers of land had been made, each rejected by environmentalists, courts or residents. It has now made an offer for land at Ghonda Gujral in Wazirabad.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi’s pollution watchdog, pointed to numerous notices issued to EDMC, including one in November 2016, which were ignored. The landfill, along with all solid waste, is managed by EDMC’s Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS). When contacted, its chief engineer, P K Khandelwal, said, “I am not authorised to speak”.

Officials at DEMS maintained that the department has been asking for land since the landfill first crossed the 20-metre mark — following which it is no longer deemed safe — in 2002. They added that they tried to work around the issue by either “beautifying” or “finding alternate ways to control the waste”. DDA vice-chairperson Uday Pratap Singh told The Indian Express, “We have identified land at Ghonda Gujral and told EDMC it is available for the purpose. The matter will be decided by NGT.”

Officials maintained they had sanctioned land to EDMC as per requirements and availability.

Each day, Delhi produces 10,000 tonnes of garbage. Of this 2,500 tonnes is from east, and it lands up at Ghazipur. The landfill was also not designed as per Municipal Solid Waste Rules of 2000, which mandate eco-friendly waste management facilities. “Before the 2007 master plan in Delhi, we identified that Delhi needs about 1,500 acres of land (for landfills). But nothing came of it as DDA was unable to find us land,” claimed a DEMS official. In 15 years, DDA has identified at least 14 locations — all of which were were found unsuitable.

Speaking to The Indian Express, EDMC mayor Neema Bhagat said, “It is wrong to say we are to blame. We have been asking for land for years but haven’t got it. In the meantime, we have taken various steps to try and reduce the load at Ghazipur.” This includes, for instance, a partnership with NHAI to use solid waste to construct the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The negotiations for this, officials said, began in 2013. The MoU was signed in December 2016 and tenders were invited in August 2017.

Ghonda Gujral is near Wazirabad in Delhi and the NGT, which has been monitoring the case, is likely to hear the matter on September 6. In January, the NGT rejected the EDMC’s proposal of a 150-acre landfill project and waste-to-energy plant along Pushta Road, because of its proximity to the Yamuna floodplains.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App