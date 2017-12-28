Commuters beware! Huge gap on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover

Delhi: Massive crack/gap has developed between two girders on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover (Picture source: ANI Twitter) Delhi: Massive crack/gap has developed between two girders on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover (Picture source: ANI Twitter)

A massive gap between one of the five girders at the Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover on Ring Road, which connects South Delhi to Noida, has appeared, thus raising safety concerns for the commuters. The crack of around one-feet leads to a major traffic jam in the area and is a cause of safety concern for the commuters.

“The issue is neither addressed by Delhi government nor by the Centre that runs Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” news agency ANI quoted Vijay Singh, a commuter, as saying.

“Because of the gap, each and every commuter is suffering. I have witnessed many bikers falling on the road,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted an alert, asking commuters on two-wheelers to avoid the flyover.

There is gap in joints on Lajpat Nagar Flyover from Ashram to Moolchand, two wheelers please avoid this route. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 28, 2017

The seven-kilometre long flyover between Ashram and Moolchand is one of the busiest flyovers on the Ring Road in the national capital.

#WATCH #Delhi: Massive gap between girders on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover creates trouble for commuters. pic.twitter.com/vn0STV4BSr — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017

