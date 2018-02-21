Gangster shot dead in Greater Noida ‘encounter’

Police said that they received a tip-off that Sanjay, an alleged ‘sharpshooter’ of Mukeem Kala gang, was in Greater Noida area with his associates. (File Photo) Police said that they received a tip-off that Sanjay, an alleged ‘sharpshooter’ of Mukeem Kala gang, was in Greater Noida area with his associates. (File Photo)

An alleged member of Mukeem Kala gang was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police in Greater Noida late Monday night. The dead, Sanjay (25), carried a reward of Rs 25,000 and was allegedly involved in making extortion calls to a local BJP leader, police said.

“Constables Vinay Ujjwal and Sachin Giri were injured in the shootout. Sanjay, who hailed from Karnal in Haryana, sustained a bullet injury to his chest. He had at least 30 cases against him in UP, Uttarakhand and Haryana,” said Ajay Kumar Sharma, SHO, Bisrakh police station.

Police said that they received a tip-off that Sanjay, an alleged “sharpshooter” of Mukeem Kala gang, was in Greater Noida area with his associates. “An extortion call, demanding Rs 50 lakh, had been made to BJP leader Pushkar Singh. Our investigation pointed to the involvement of Mukeem Kala gang. They were on a two-wheeler last night near Sigma IV. When our police team asked them to stop, they opened fired… A post-mortem has been conducted. His family has refused to take the body,” Sharma said.

