Gang promised ‘Rajya Sabha jobs’ to people, duped them of lakhs: Delhi Police

They promised jobs in Rajya Sabha to people, took them to what they claimed was “a Parliamentarian’s flat” and swindled them of lakhs. With the arrest of one person, the Delhi Police’s crime branch said it had uncovered an “eight-ten member gang” that had been operating for “at least a year” and had cheated more than 15 people of over Rs 70 lakh.

DCP (crime branch) Bhisham Singh told The Indian Express that police arrested an accused, identified as S V Singh, from Rajouri Garden and are conducting raids to arrest others.

“The complainant, Junjar Singh, said the gang took him to a place it claimed was a Rajya Sabha MP’s residence in Lutyens’ zone, and that they also pretended to know a Union minister. But we are verifying the facts and will identify the flat in the coming days after arresting the accused,” DCP Singh said. Sources said the incident dates back to 2015, but the complainant, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, filed the complaint on Thursday.

“Junjar Singh told police that he was studying at a university in Jodhpur when one of his friends told him about the position of a Lower Division Clerk and gave him the name of a man he knew in Delhi. Singh came to Delhi and met the man at his Paschim Vihar office,” police sources said.

The person claimed he knew a Union minister and assured Singh a job. “He asked him to call any friends who would be interested and asked them to pay Rs 5 lakh per position. Junjar Singh returned to his village and informed his friends. The accused later called him and asked him to come for a medical examination to the capital. The medical examination was conducted at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the accused took Rs 30 lakh from the men. He told them he would get in touch once he gets their joining letter,” sources said.

But Yadav then became unreachable, which prompted them to approach one of his associates.

“This associate, along with S V Singh, told them they would not be able to provide the job they had promised. Instead, they offered them a job in Rajya Sabha for another Rs 24 lakh,” police said, citing the complaint.

“They were told that they will have to undergo six-month training. They even got monthly salaries. Eventually, they were asked for Rs 24 lakh. But when none of them got a job afterwards, they realised they had been cheated,” sources said.

