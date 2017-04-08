Gang of six robbers busted: Used a cave to hide their loot, stayed inside during the day

Outside the cave, Friday. (Express photo) Outside the cave, Friday. (Express photo)

For the last one year, a gang of six robbers in south Delhi had found a unique place to hide their loot — a cave next to the railway tracks near the Ring Road.

After working for one-and-a-half months to zero in on their hideouts, a police team from the AATS South District, led by inspector Richhpal Singh, raided the cave on Thursday and arrested all six accused. The arrests, police said, have helped them crack at least 16 burglaries and thefts committed over the last few months.

A police source said that the cave lies between the park and the railway tracks.

“The cave falls between the park’s ground level and the tracks. Only physically fit people can go in there. All six accused are slender, so they did not have any problem,” said police.

The cave has two entry-exit points — one through which people can enter only if they are on their knees; to enter through the other point, one has to crawl for a few metres.

“Once inside, it is like a room. They used to stay there during days and come out only at night. They used the torches on their mobile phones to illuminate the cave,” police said.

Police have recovered jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh and electronic goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh from inside the cave, and a few motorbikes from the park above.

Police said the trigger for the arrests came after a burglary case was reported at Shanti Niketan. Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said that the arrested accused, during interrogation, told them that they have committed burglaries in south campus, Sarojini Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Chanakyapuri, Mandir Marg, Rajendra Nagar and RK Puram.

They used to enter the houses to rob through the windows, he said.

“While stealing, they used to wear surgical gloves to ensure their fingerprints were not at the crime scene. They admitted that they took to burglary after they realised they needed it to afford a lavish lifestyle, comprising drugs and visits to escorts,” Biswal said.

Police said the leader of the gang is 30-year-old Virender alias Gadwali, who hails from Uttarakhand.

