Gang busted: Threatened to file molestation case, then robbed men in Delhi

Four people, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly forcing men to give them all their belongings after threatening to implicate them in false molestation cases.

In one such case last year, one of the women even went ahead and filed a molestation case at Mayur Vihar police station after the man she had allegedly threatened refused to part with the money, DCP (east district) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said.

“Both women were key members of a residents welfare association in Trilokpuri and had been at the forefront of talks with police after the 2014 Trilokpuri communal riots,” Bishnoi said.

“The arrests, made by a team led by inspector Vinay Yadav, helped solve five robbery cases reported from Mayur Vihar and Ghazipur. The accused claimed they committed 25 robberies in the last one month,” he said.

Bishnoi said one of the women, the kingpin of the gang, would travel in an autorickshaw with her accomplices, including the person driving the vehicle. “They would offer discounted rides to men who were alone, and make them sit in the middle. They would then take the auto to a secluded spot in Mayur Vihar, rob the passenger and leave,” he said. If the man did not part with his belongings, the women would threaten to implicate him in a false case of molestation, he said. “The gang was active during the night. During investigation, CCTV footage and technical surveillance were used to gather clues,” Bishnoi said.

“A raid was conducted on Sunday and four accused were arrested from Trilokpuri Basti. The two men, Imran (25) and Sanjay (32), are auto drivers,” he added.