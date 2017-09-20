Ganesha idols littered across Yamuna: NGT notice to Delhi government

An Indian volunteer jumps to immerse an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha in the river. (Source: AP) An Indian volunteer jumps to immerse an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha in the river. (Source: AP)

Troubled by the unedifying spectacle of hundreds of Ganesha idols littering the Yamuna, the National Green Tribunal today sought the responses from the Delhi government and others on the issue.

A plea highlighting the plight of the river which has been almost completely choked due to the immersion of idols during the festivals prompted the NGT action. Thousands of broken or semi-dissolved idols of Ganesha (the elephant god) made of plaster of paris and coated with toxic chemicals such as mercury, cadmium, lead, and carbon were immersed in the Yamuna on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which commenced late last month.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the AAP government, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority and others while asking them to file an action taken reports after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Advocate Sanjay Upadhyaya, appearing for the petitioner in the case, said that despite Central Pollution Control Board 2010 Guidelines on idol immersion and the specific ban by the tribunal on immersion of non-biodegradable idols, there has been a complete failure on part of the authorities.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by environment activist Akash Vashishta seeking directions to immediately take steps to clean up the banks of the river which is completely choked with waste dumped in it. Referring to a media report, the plea said due to the immersion of idols and ‘pooja’ material, the river has virtually turned into a drain. The biological oxygen demand (BOD) of the river, a measure of organic pollution, has reached “dangerously high levels” during Ganesh Chaturthi, the plea said.

“It is humbly submitted that the river is already dying a slow death and the continuous and unabated immersion of idol into the river, causing complete choking of the river turning it into virtual dump yards of waste,” the plea, filed through advocate Upama Bhattacharjee, said. It has sought directions to completely prohibit dumping of waste and an action plan with respect to dealing with idol immersion in the light of the forthcoming Durga Puja festival in the entire NCR region.

The tribunal in 2015 had passed a slew of directions to prevent pollution of the Yamuna, including a ban on immersion of idols except those made from the bio-degradable material. “Idol immersion should be allowed only of the ones which are made from biodegradable material and not plastic/plaster of Paris. Only those colours should be used on the idols which are environment-friendly,” the bench had then said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App