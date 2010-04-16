Delhi-based electronic outfit Midival Punditz is featured on the official video game for the 2010 FIFA World Cup,with their song Atomizer from the album Hello Hello playing in the soundtrack.
The duo Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj is the only Indian name on the soundtrack and keep company with international music acts like Basement Jaxxx,Sergio Mendes and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Its a wonderful happy,dance-y number, says Raina. It also has a distinctive Indian flavour. People playing the game will definitely love it. The Punditz have previously licensed out their tracks to games like Need for Speed: Cabon,Project Gotham Racing 3 and Ashes Cricket 2009 and have also contributed numbers to the soundtracks of television shows like Six Feet Under and Prison Break. The duos last big project was composing the background music for the Farhan Akhtar thriller Karthik Calling Karthik.
